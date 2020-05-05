CMS Awards Bellese Technologies Contract Extension for Hospital Quality Reporting

OWINGS MILLS, Md., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently awarded Bellese Technologies a 12-month extension for its Hospital Quality Reporting (HQR) contract.

Under the direction of the Center for Clinical Standards and Quality (CCSQ) and the Information Systems Group (ISG), Bellese's work continues to evolve, dating back to 2017 when it won the contract. While the initial focus was to make HQR more efficient, Bellese took a human-centered approach to modernization to ensure they addressed the user experience from start to finish.

Resulting from user-driven features going live in 2018, Bellese reports that the time hospitals spent submitting data decreased by over 10,200 hours. As HQR is a vehicle to facilitate a hospital's ability to report their quality metrics, any reduction in time submitting is time gained for hospital staff to perform their main job - running a hospital and caring for patients.

"We believe we won this contract originally because of our commitment to human-centered design and understanding the users' needs," said John Duclos, Co-Owner of Bellese Technologies. "The feedback we learned has shaped our strategy for modernization, and it is creating efficiencies. We are seeing some great metrics already. We are excited to continue our partnership with CMS and improve the ability of data to drive healthcare quality."

The modernization of HQR is part of a larger initiative being undertaken by CMS, Patients over Paperwork. This initiative seeks to increase efficiencies and improve the experience for end-users. And with that, lower the overall burden.

"The redesign of this system is significant from the UX point of view simply because UX is at the center of everything we do, " said Kent Porter, Bellese's Human-Centered Design Lead on HQR. "We're reducing the amount of paperwork and bureaucracy involved in getting these quality of care measures implemented. With COVID-19, it feels super pertinent right now. Hospitals are absolutely strapped for time. We want to take the time factor down, and make the convenience factor go up."

The new features seem to be resonating with the users - especially the new file submissions tool. Due to the ease of submitting, one program had 100% submissions before the deadline - the first time that has ever happened.

