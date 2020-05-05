CMiC Selected for Strategic Tech-Focused Transformation by Leading UAE-Based Construction Contractor, ALEC

The business partnership will lay the foundation for pursuing future opportunities in the Middle East – North Africa region

TORONTO, May 5, 2020 /CNW/ - CMiC – the innovation leader in ERP and field operations software for the construction industry in North America – has announced a joint venture with ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC, the award-winning multidisciplinary construction firm based in Dubai and serving the Middle Eastern region.

After a thorough evaluation of several ERP solutions, ALEC selected CMiC's complete enterprise platform to run its financials and field operations. "We relied heavily on a host of standalone applications to compensate for the limitations of our legacy ERP," remarks Henry Loubser, Enterprise Resources Planning Manager at ALEC. "We needed a platform that would consolidate, standardize, integrate and automate, which CMiC has demonstrated with their impressive customer roster, proven R&D track record and unparalleled industry expertise."

CMiC's Single Database Platform™ architecture, which delivers a single version of truth to users across all functional areas, was the key advantage over alternative ERP software vendors. As the only ERP solution built specifically for construction, CMiC includes functionality designed to support international best practices and collaboration.

"We are delighted to be the vendor chosen to help deliver ALEC's vision of becoming the most technologically innovative construction group in the Middle East," says Gord Rawlins, President & CEO of CMiC. "This decision represents a strategic investment for both companies; we expect to give ALEC significant operational advantages to support unprecedented growth and scalability, while they will provide CMiC with a strong entry point into the construction software market of the region."

To best serve ALEC and to establish the cornerstone for future partnerships in the region, CMiC will be setting up direct operations in the Middle East. This includes opening a regional headquarters office in Dubai with a dedicated team on the ground.

"Our objective is to provide our onsite teams with the capabilities they need to readily access critical information to complete their work more effectively," adds John Deeb, Chief Financial Officer at ALEC. "We envision a lasting relationship with CMiC as they become the solution to help drive our digital transformation."

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and FIELD solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

About ALEC

ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), is a large construction company with related businesses operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with a strong presence in Africa. ALEC has consistently evolved and grown over the last 20 years to become a trusted partner for the execution of complex and iconic construction projects. The company builds and provides construction solutions to exceed our clients' expectations for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics. ALEC has extensive experience in complex projects across diverse sectors, including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, themed projects as well as construction management, design management, estimating, cost planning and procurement. ALEC also possesses a Design and Build capability, which enables us to provide integrated construction solutions to our clients. ALEC offers its clients a complete turnkey solution with construction, MEP, fit-out, energy efficiency solutions and solar opportunities, facilities management capabilities, heavy equipment rental as well as technology systems.

