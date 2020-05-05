Caltech CTME Teams with Fullstack Academy to Offer Live, Online Training Program Amid Escalating Demand for Cybersecurity Professionals

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the growing demand for cybersecurity jobs in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Fullstack Academy announced today it will offer a cyber training program with Caltech's Center for Technology and Management Education (Caltech CTME).

Targeting early career and experienced professionals, the Caltech CTME Cybersecurity Bootcamp by Fullstack Academy develops beginners into cybersecurity professionals in as little as 12 weeks, teaching skills that qualify its participants for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs in California and beyond.

According to CyberSeek.org, the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area has over 24,000 cybersecurity positions available, ranking the region third in the U.S. after Washington, D.C. and New York City. The need reflects the scale of critical infrastructure and vital sectors in the region, such as aerospace, biotech, communications, education, healthcare, refining and trade.

Demand is also evident statewide, as California leads the U.S. with 72,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs, which is nearly 50% more than second-ranked Virginia, with 49,000 openings.

"Following the successful launch and continued implementation of our programs with the University of San Diego and Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, we continue to expand our footprint in California as the demand for cybersecurity professionals in the state grows rapidly," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "Bringing our program to the Los Angeles metro area with an esteemed partner in Caltech is especially significant, as learners will have access to some of the world's brightest educators when developing skills for a new career in a growing industry."

Program graduates will qualify for California cybersecurity jobs, which command an average entry-level salary of $67,000, compared with $35,000 for other industries, according to PayScale and ZipRecruiter. Over the years, Fullstack alumni have regularly secured jobs with top-tier companies such as Google, Amazon, Facebook and LinkedIn, among others.

"This collaboration provides an opportunity to close the skills gap in the cybersecurity industry while helping individuals quickly transition to a growing profession," said Dr. Rick Hefner, program director for Caltech's Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME). "We are excited to couple Fullstack Academy's impressive capabilities in cybersecurity training with our industry-focused professional education programs in systems engineering and analytics. Our commercial and government clients, as well as our cyber ecosystem collaborators, are excited as this complements Caltech's existing executive workshops and certificate programs in cybersecurity, secure product development and supply chain leadership."

The program, which does not require Caltech enrollment, will start accepting applications this summer. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when applications open.

The new Certificate in Cybersecurity is conferred by Caltech's Center for Technology and Management Education (Caltech CTME), the professional education arm of the Institute, which customizes learning programs to meet the challenges of technology-driven organizations.

Caltech CTME is embedded in Caltech's Engineering and Applied Science Division, which includes seven departments: the Graduate Aerospace Laboratory (GALCIT), Applied Physics and Materials Science, Computing and Mathematical Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, and the Andrew and Peggy Cherng Department of Medical Engineering.

About Caltech

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) is a world-renowned science and engineering Institute that marshals some of the world's brightest minds and most innovative tools to address fundamental scientific questions and pressing societal challenges. Caltech prizes excellence and ambition. The contributions of Caltech's faculty and alumni have earned national and international recognition, including 38 Nobel Prizes and nearly 60 National Media of Science. The Institute manages the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for NASA.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com. Fullstack Academy was acquired by Zovio in 2019.

About Zovio

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com.

