North 6th Agency Announces Partnership With Breather As Public Relations Agency Of Record

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that it has partnered with Breather as public relations agency of record (AOR).

Breather is a leading flexible, private workspace provider, with a global network of private office and meeting spaces built for productivity. Breather enables businesses to access fully furnished workspace on flexible terms by the hour, day, month, or year, with hundreds of locations across the globe including New York, San Francisco, Toronto and London. Breather is on a mission is to ensure that workspace isn't a barrier to people reaching their full potential at work.

"Breather has set the standard for innovation, convenience and customer experience within the flexible workspace category," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "We're honored to partner with Breather as they continue to expand their footprint globally and provide world-class support for businesses of all kinds that are in need of flexible workspace solutions."

N6A will support Breather on a variety of corporate communications and external media initiatives aligned with Breather's desired business outcomes, including competitive awareness and revenue outcomes. N6A's Outcome Relations™ model combines earned media, amplification and KPI alignment to support the specific business outcomes of CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers.

"It's a critical time for many of our customers, and it's important that we surround ourselves with partners who share the same passion and spirit that we have for our customers," said Samantha Goldman, Vice President of Marketing at Breather. "N6A is a partner that matches our care, commitment and dedication to our own customers."

N6A will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the Breather engagement to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The CDC COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund provides financial support to meet fast-emerging needs identified by the CDC to respond to the public health threat posed by COVID-19.

ABOUT BREATHER:

Breather is a leading flexible, private workspace provider with a mission to create frictionless access to private, productive space on flexible terms, enabling businesses and their people to reach their full potential. Our proprietary technology and growing network of private office and meeting spaces give businesses access to a variety of space solutions on their terms — by the hour, day, or month.

Breather has hundreds of spaces across 10 cities including New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London that are fully furnished, all-inclusive, and purposely designed with high growth teams in mind. Over 16,000 savvy companies like Uber, Spotify, Candid, and Airbnb use Breather for their space needs from headquarters and satellite offices, to offsites, workshops, and more. Learn more and explore office and meeting spaces at Breather.com.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):

North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.

N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.

