MRIGlobal To Deliver Three Mobile Medical Labs For Department Of Defense

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, EDGEWOOD AREA, Md., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Defense (DOD) awarded a contract valued at over $2 million with MRI Global to procure three ATHENA Next Generation Mobile Laboratories for COVID-19 sample processing and testing.

The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) funded the procurement of the Mobile Medical Labs to augment the US Army's ability to rapidly test individuals for COVID-19. Each Mobile Medical Laboratory will contain state-of-the-art diagnostic test equipment and other supporting infrastructure to allow for the safe processing of over 600 samples every 24 hour period.

This rapid procurement will enable the US Army to expand its capacity and flexibility to meet the growing demands for COVID-19 testing. Lt. Col. Alan Stephens, the Joint Product Manager for CBRNe Analytics and Response Systems said, "In just five short days of understanding the schedule and performance requirements, the JPEO-CBRND teamed with Army Contracting Command at Edgewood to purchase these Mobile Medical Laboratories that can augment the Army's COVID-19 testing requirements, where ever needed. The JPEO is uniquely postured to bring the right material solutions to bear when needed most."

The first Mobile Medical Laboratory will be delivered to Edgewood, Maryland on May 13, 2020, with two subsequent deliveries on May 27, 2020 and June 17, 2020.

About the JPEO-CBRND: The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense is the Joint Service's lead for development, acquisition, fielding and life-cycle support of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense equipment and medical countermeasures. As an effective acquisition program, the JPEO-CBRND puts capable and supportable systems in the hands of the service members and first responders, when and where it is needed, at an affordable price. Our vision is a resilient Joint Force, enabled to fight and win unencumbered by a chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear environment, championed by innovative and state-of-the-art solutions.

About MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, we perform contract research for government, industry, and academia. Our customized solutions in national security and defense and health include research and development capabilities in clinical research support, infectious disease and biological threat agent detection, global biological engagement, in vitro diagnostics, and laboratory management and operations. MRIGlobal is one of two partners in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, which manages and operates the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado, for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit mriglobal.org

