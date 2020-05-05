Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs BENEE to Worldwide Publishing Deal

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced it has signed hit indie-pop singer/songwriter BENEE to a worldwide publishing deal. Stella Bennett, aka, BENEE, hails from New Zealand and recently gained fame with her hit single "Supalonely". The powerfully emotional song has been adopted by fans around the world as a quarantine anthem, and currently sits at #10 on the Spotify Global charts with over 131 million streams and at #20 on the U.S. Top 40 charts.

Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt said, "BENEE is a gifted young songwriter and artist, who has proven how powerful music can be as a unifier and healer. We are happy to welcome her to the Sony/ATV family as she continues to elevate her career and influence."

Samantha Reas, Director of A&R at Sony/ATV stated, "BENEE is an absolute force to be reckoned with. I couldn't be more excited to work with such a special songwriter, artist, and human – it's only the beginning."

BENEE said, "This past year has been insane journey for me, and I'm so happy to have added Sam, Jon and the worldwide team at Sony/ATV to my crew. I'm excited to be working with all of them, they totally understand me as an artist – I think we're going to do awesome things together!"

Recently, BENEE signed with Republic Records and released her debut EP FIRE ON MARZZ in June 2019, featuring hits including "Soaked", "Glitter" and "Evil Spider". Soon after achieving success on FIRE ON MARZZ, she released a second EP in November 2019, entitled STELLA & STEVE, which featured artists including Gus Dapperton and Jack Berry, and claimed a spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

BENEE has earned numerous awards for her songwriting over the last year. She won four NZ Music Awards in 2019, taking home prizes for Best Single for "Soaked", Best Solo Artist, and Best Pop Artist & Breakthrough Artist. Additionally, three of her singles earned spots in the Australia's Triple J Hottest 100 for the best songs of 2019 in January, with "Glitter" at #19, "Find An Island" at #25, and "Evil Spider" at #52.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonyatv-music-publishing-signs-benee-to-worldwide-publishing-deal-301052977.html

SOURCE Sony/ATV