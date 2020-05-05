Commvault and Zones Partner to Deliver Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that Metallic™, a Commvault® venture, is working with Zones, LLC, a global IT solutions provider committed to helping businesses complete their digital transformation, to further deliver SaaS-based data protection for Microsoft Office 365 and the Azure cloud through Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery. Together Metallic and Zones are expanding their market footprint and reaching more companies that require industry-leading data protection with a simple SaaS delivery model.

With 200 million users, Microsoft Office 365 is an essential component of a successful modern business, offering applications that manage daily critical business functions. Based on the wide breadth of users as well as the vast range of applications, including OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online (mailboxes, contacts, documents, and calendar items), Project Online, Teams, and Groups, the volume of data being created is exponential. This makes it crucial to have a backup solution that can accomplish a range of tasks, including setting up retention policies for compliance, providing flexible restore options, and storing backup copies in multiple environments. To accomplish this, Microsoft recommends the implementation of third party backup solutions, however, according to Enterprise Strategy Group, 81% of Office 365 customers are still not using a third party backup.

Metallic's relationship with Zones will address this critical need, providing enterprise-grade data protection that is scalable, flexible, and secure. As a SaaS solution, Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery can be up in minutes, protecting Office 365 data where it lives. Users are also receiving an extra layer of protection against accidental deletion, corruption, and malicious attacks. If data does become compromised, Metallic offers quick and granular restore of data, reducing the potential for costly downtime.

This partnership is Metallic's latest strategic move to strengthen its partner ecosystem and expand its customer base. In addition to Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery, Zones also offers Metallic's full range of products, including Metallic™ Core Backup & Recovery for VM, file server, and SQL server data, and Metallic™ Endpoint Backup & Recovery for laptops and desktops, providing its customers with access to data protection for all levels of their organization.

"Building on the momentum of Metallic's success, we are thrilled to announce our newest partnership with Zones to provide its customers with backup protection for Microsoft Office 365," said Thad Keating, Worldwide Vice President of GTM, Metallic. "The key component to this partnership lies in our shared expertise in supporting the Azure cloud environment. What differentiates Metallic is that it provides broad, scalable enterprise capabilities for mid-sized companies up to the largest IT environments. Zones' customers can quickly and easily save and recover any data created using Office 365 applications to the cloud, ensuring a safeguard where they need it most – in their everyday business processes."

"At Zones, the partnership with Metallic in the Data Management and BCDR space was driven by two factors," said Byron Fehler, Vice President and General Manager, Software and Cloud, Zones. "First, we always want to offer our clients the best solutions to meet their data management needs, and Metallic, a SaaS delivered enterprise-grade backup & recovery solution created using 20 years of Commvault ingenuity, breaks the mold. And second, we strive to make the transaction process as seamless as the deployment. Now, with the newly launched Zones Cloud 2.0 enterprise-grade cloud commerce platform, our clients have the ability to seamlessly transact Metallic in a self-service model."

To learn more about Metallic's partnership with Zones and the Zones Cloud 2.0, please read Zones' recent blog and join the Zones webinar on May 8, 2020.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io/.

About Commvault

Commvault believes in data readiness. Commvault helps organizations of all sizes intelligently manage data through solutions that store, protect, manage and use their most critical asset — their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. To learn more about Commvault visit www.commvault.com

About Zones

Zones, LLC, a $2.4B global IT solution provider, delivers products and services to help companies make a complete digital transformation – from desktop to data center – to the cloud and beyond. Our expertise is reflected in our Solution Environments: Workplace Modernization, Network Optimization, Data Center Transformation, and Security Fortification. We leverage a deep portfolio from top-tier technology brands to enable scalability, security, and efficient IT deployments, utilizing the highest levels of technical certification from key partners, including Cisco Gold, Dell EMC Titanium, HPE Platinum, and others. Zones infrastructure, the Services Company of Zones™, provides comprehensive service delivery of innovative technology solutions and advanced lifecycle management capabilities. Zones was named to the 2018 CRN Managed Services Provider 500 list as a member of the Elite 150 and is an eleven-time recipient of the Microsoft Excellence in Operations award. Headquartered in Auburn, WA, Zones operates in more than 80 countries, with multiple regional and executive offices, several distribution facilities, IT partners, and a number of service affiliates around the world. As a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and holder of an elite Corporate Plus Certification, we've proven our ability to support many of the world's largest corporations. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.zones.com or call (800) 408-9663. Follow Zones on Twitter @Zones and on LinkedIn at Zones, LLC.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-and-zones-partner-to-deliver-metallic-office-365-backup--recovery-301052626.html

SOURCE Commvault