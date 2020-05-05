Recon Technology Signed A $2.8M Contract for Provision of Detailed Design of Heavy Oil Transportation System in Garraf Oilfield

BEIJING, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) ("Recon" or the "Company") today announced it signed a $2.8 million engineering and construction service subcontract with Grand Energy Development Limited on a heavy oil transportation system project (the "Project") in Garraf oilfield in Iraq for the services that Recon has provided. Pursuant to the subcontract, Recon shall carry out all the engineering design services, provide the technical support to the procurement, construction, commissioning activities and provide the training services of the heavy oil transportation system project.

Garraf oilfield is located in the province of Thi Qar, Iraq, approximately 5km north-west of Al-Refaei city and 85km north of Nasiriya city. The oilfield is 17.5km long and 5.5km wide. It is estimated to hold 1.3 billion barrels of oil reserves. Based on the Final Development Plan approved by the Government of Iraq in 2018, the oilfield is undergoing further development in stages to achieve crude oil production of 230,000 barrels per day by the end of 2020.

As part of the Project, the heavy oil pipeline with a total intended capacity of 275,000 barrels per day will be built to support the Garraf production target. By providing the services under the Project, Recon has played an important role in building the heavy oil pipeline.

"With advanced technique and wide experiences in the automation and digitalization of oil and gas industry, Recon has a relatively competitive advantage in the engineering design and construction businesses in oilfield segment," Mr. Shenping Yin, co-founder and CEO of Recon said. "With the successful completion of the project, we expect to construct more oilfield projects and hope to help more oilfields reduce costs and maintain yields at a healthy level in the near future."

About Recon Technology, Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) is China's first non-state-owned oil and gas field service company listed on NASDAQ. Recon supplies China's largest oil exploration companies with advanced automated technologies, efficient gathering and transportation equipment and reservoir stimulation measures for increasing petroleum extraction levels, reducing impurities and lowering production costs. Since 2017, the Company has expanded its business operations into other segments of the broader energy industry including electric power, coal chemicals, renewable energy and environmental protection in the energy and chemical industries. Through the years, Recon has taken leading positions on several market segments of the oil and gas field service industry. Recon also has developed stable long-term cooperation relationships with its major clients, and its products and service are well accepted by clients. For additional information please visit: www.recon.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, the effect of novel coronavirus and other health matters on target markets, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

IR contact:

Liu Jia

Recon Technology, Ltd.

+86 (10) 84945799

info@recon.cn

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recon-technology-signed-a-2-8m-contract-for-provision-of-detailed-design-of-heavy-oil-transportation-system-in-garraf-oilfield-301052660.html

SOURCE Recon Technology, Ltd.