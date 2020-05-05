Enhance Selects FinMason to Deliver Sophisticated Investment Analytics

BOSTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinMason, a FinTech firm and investment analytics provider that enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market, today announced that it has been selected by Enhance Group, a specialist reporting and advice provider for global fiduciaries, to deliver portfolio and security-level investment analytics that will present a complete picture of the makeup of each client's portfolio.

"Enhance sets itself apart with its rigorous and independent overview of investment exposures encompassing performance, risk, suitability and compliance," said Justin Simpson, Chief Operating Officer, at Enhance. "FinMason's wide array of investment analytics and ability to quickly deploy customized calculations will help us continue to deliver consistently strong results. We invest, so our clients don't have to."

FinMason's analytics engine was developed from the ground up on a modern tech stack with flexibility, speed, and scale in mind. Unlike legacy systems, which can take months to implement custom analytics, FinMason's infrastructure enables custom calculations to be put into production in a matter of days.

"Enhance has a demonstrated history of leveraging sophisticated technology to provide professional portfolio advisory services," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO of FinMason. "We are excited to help power their platform's analytics so that they can continue to deliver robust and cutting-edge insights to their clients."

This news follows FinMason's recent release of their "FinMason ESG Vendor Survey" and the announcement of their partnership with ATA RiskStation.

ABOUT FINMASON

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 700 analytics on every publicly-traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

ABOUT ENHANCE

Enhance is a vertically integrated investment reporting and advice provider to global fiduciaries. It believes in innovation and combines proprietary technology with deep industry expertise to deliver successful investing outcomes to its clients around the world. For more information, visit www.enhance.group

