Leading Supplier Of Personal Protective Equipment, Urgent Response Network, Partners With U.S. Air Force Veteran Owned PPE Retailer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading nationwide supplier of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Urgent Response Network, today announces their newest partnerships with U.S. Air Force Veteran Owned PPE businesses, Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations. These partnerships expand Urgent Response Network's footprint to supply high-quality, verifiable, and authentic PPE to organizations and governments across the country, while also supporting veteran owned and SDVOSB/SB/MB/DVBE/NVBDC certified businesses.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned their sourcing manufacturing, logistics, and quality control infrastructure to procure PPE and assist governments, health systems, and businesses gain access to critical medical supplies across the United States.

"We are excited to begin supplying Wynn Innovation and Wynn Creations with PPE as they are such a valuable organization as a United States veteran-owned business that supports other U.S. veterans," said Brent Skoda, Chairman and co-founder of Urgent Response Network. "Their far-reaching roster of clients will ensure our PPE gets into the hands of those who need it the most."

Prior to founding Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations, CEO Benjamin Wynn, served for six years in the United States Air Force and ran the Air Mobility Command and Control centers in Georgia, California, Iraq and Afghanistan. While serving in Iraq, Benjamin was struck by an explosive and rendered disabled.

From there, he founded Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations. Wynn Innovations is a Sacramento, California-based customized supply chain services and solutions business which assists customers in logistics and the execution of procurement processes. Additionally, Wynn Innovations is certified as a Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) as well as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and primarily focuses on providing high frequency, necessary supplies and services to assist county, state, federal, military, and non-profit institutions.

Similarly, Michigan-based Wynn Creations also holds the Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) certification and a National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) certification, which helps to support veterans once they leave the United States Armed Forces by providing them opportunities in the corporate world.

"Our direct partnership with Urgent Response Network coupled with our existing partnerships allows us the opportunity to supply much needed PPE items to the places that need them most in America," said Benjamin Wynn, Chief Executive Officer of Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations. "It is our mission to help replenish the supply chain issues we are facing today."

For more information on Urgent Response Network or Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations, please visit UrgentRN.com and WynnInnovations.com.

About Urgent Response Network:

Urgent Response Network is a YPO member-led coalition working to assist governments, health systems and businesses with access to critical medical supplies. Urgent Response Network partners and related companies have been serving global Fortune 500 companies for more than 30 years. With access to more than 500 personnel in North America, Asia and Europe, Urgent Response Network has the ability to scale operations to meet client needs.

Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) initially to the United States. Through organic growth, partnerships and alliances, Urgent Response Network supplies PPE across the globe to health care organizations, government agencies, charities and the world's largest e-commerce store, Amazon.

About Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations:

Wynn Innovations and Wynn Creations are SDVOSB/SB/MB/DVBE/NVBDC certified. We provide strategic customized supply chain services & solutions to assist our clients in logistics and the execution of procurement processes. We focus on high frequency, necessary supplies and services. We supply primarily County, State, Federal, Military and Non-Profit institutions. We have an extensive catalog of offerings and strategic partnerships with most of the major manufacturers with distribution channels all across America. We support our Veterans community.

