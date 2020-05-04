Agadia Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement with WellDyne for use of Agadia's Prior Authorization Solution, PAHub™

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agadia Systems, Inc. (Agadia), a well-recognized innovator and provider of the utilization management suite of solutions, RxContinuum™, for Health Plans and PBMs, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with WellDyne, a leading pharmacy benefit manager, to leverage PAHub™, Agadia's HITRUST certified, Prior Authorization management solution.

PAHub™ is a web-based solution uniquely designed to automate the end-to-end management of prior authorization across all healthcare services, all lines of business, and all channels, enabling health plans and PBMs to facilitate electronic prior authorization, reduce costs, enhance compliance, and increase productivity. By providing full control over all clinical, compliance and administrative aspects of prior authorization management, PAHub strongly aligns with the commitment by WellDyne to streamline pharmacy benefit management and drive to low net cost solutions for its clients.

"We are excited to leverage the power of PAHub to more efficiently manage prior authorizations and help members get access to the best, most cost-effective treatment options. Physicians, members and clients all benefit when prior authorization review is streamlined and decisions are made and communicated in a timely manner," says Nick Page, Chief Pharmacy Officer at WellDyne.

"We are honored to play a key role in the advances that WellDyne is making to provide enhanced services to their clients. We are confident that PAHub's streamlined management of prior authorization will result in ongoing efficiencies and overall success," says Ross Loomis, Vice President, Sales of Agadia.

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, Medicare Part D star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by the nation's largest health plans and PBMs, and covering over 70 million lives, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.



About WellDyne

For more than 25 years, WellDyne has leveraged deep clinical expertise to achieve better outcomes and reduce pharmacy trend for healthcare payers. Knowing that medications are among the safest, easiest and lowest cost treatments to help people live their best lives – we believe a smarter approach to the delivery of PBM services unleashes the full power of medications to reduce future healthcare costs. Our services include wholly-owned specialty and mail order pharmacies, a retail pharmacy network and clinical programs targeted at the complex conditions driving pharmacy trend today. Visit www.WellDyne.com to learn more.

