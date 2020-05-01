Technical Publication Firm Scores Nearly $3 Million in Q1 New Business Wins

MIAMISBURG, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O'Neil & Associates (ONEIL), an employee-owned company that develops technical publications, training and related product support materials earned nearly $3 million in new business wins throughout the first quarter of 2020. The awarded contracts highlight the company's deep bench in technical writing for military and commercial entities and also ensure ONEIL continues to positively impact the American economy.

"At ONEIL, earning new business means more than just another notch on our proverbial client belt," said Hernan Olivas, president and chief executive officer for ONEIL. "Securing new business supplies meaningful, dignified work to our talented employee-owners and directly impacts the community investments we strive to uphold. We look forward to seeing significant positive economic impact in Miamisburg and Oshkosh as a result of these contract wins."

In addition to smaller new business wins, ONEIL secured the following in the first quarter of 2020:



Eniwetok Group

ONEIL, a recognized expert in 2361 XML data structure and format to meet Army requirements, was awarded a contract to convert a technical manual into MIL-STD-2361 compliant XML. The technical manual is for a Multi-Phase Chemical Agent Detector, which is used by the military to test for various chemical agents in an environment. Work is scheduled to be completed over an 18-24-month period.

Novatio Engineering

ONEIL was awarded a contract to develop a technical manual and training materials for the Platoon Power Generator – a 12x12x12 fuel-powered cube designed for a warfighter's backpack that powers small electronics. This generator allows warfighters more flexibility and uses the same fuel from their vehicles. Work began in late January with an estimated completion date of June 2020.

Independent Rough Terrain Center (IRTC)

ONEIL was selected to craft a paper technical manual and perform provisioning support for the Rough Terrain Container Handler – Service Life Extension Program for the Marine Corps. Due to ONEIL experience writing for military customers, it will provide documentation that makes it easier and safer for warfighters to use and maintain equipment. Work is estimated to take between 12 and 15 months.

Seimens

ONEIL was awarded the contract to develop technical manuals required for the Amtrak Long Distance Charger. Work is scheduled to be completed over a five-year-period.

Systra-Talgo

ONEIL was awarded the contract to develop the technical manuals and training materials required for the SCRRA Coach car rebuild. The majority of this work will be complete by December 2020.

About O'Neil & Associates, Inc.

O'Neil & Associates, Inc. (ONEIL) is an employee-owned company that develops technical publications, training and related materials for manufacturers to help them show their customers how to operate, maintain and repair their products. In addition to providing services for developing these materials, ONEIL offers related technology solutions for creating, managing and delivering their clients' technical information. ONEIL serves the commercial, aerospace and government markets with offerings like Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals (IETMs), web-based environments, Intrusive Diagnostic Systems, e-Learning, training, content management systems and traditional paper manuals.

For more information about ONEIL products and services, visit http://www.oneil.com.

Contact Information:

Andrea Stamas

ONEIL

495 Byers Road

Miamisburg, OH 45342-3662

(937) 530-3872

andrea.stamas@oneil.com

SOURCE O'Neil & Associates (ONEIL)