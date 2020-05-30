HBB INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before July 21

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ("Hamilton" or the "Company") (NYSE:HBB) securities during the period from February 27, 2020 through May 8, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until July 21, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) Hamilton had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries; (ii) consequently, the Company's accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary; and (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Hamilton could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was consequently at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its period reports with the SEC.

On May 21, 2020, Hamilton announced that it could not timely file its first quarter 2020 Form 10-Q because of "certain accounting irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at its Mexican subsidiary." Hamilton further stated that its "Audit Review Committee has commenced an internal investigation" regarding "the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary." On this news, Hamilton's stock price fell $1.03 per share, or 8.99%, to close at $10.43 per share on May 11, 2020.

If you acquired Hamilton securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form , to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

