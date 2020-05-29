DEADLINE ALERT for ITHUF and GSX: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc (OTC:ITHUF)

Class Period: May 14, 2018 – April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

On April 6, 2020, iAnthus disclosed that it had failed to make certain interest payments, citing the "decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus." iAnthus also revealed an internal investigation regarding related party transactions involving the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Hadley Ford.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.29, or over 62%, to close at $0.179 per share on April 6, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that iAnthus failed to disclose that they had the ability to withhold use of the interest payment escrow or that the interest escrow payment was exhausted, diminished, or otherwise unavailable to satisfy the Company's March 31, 2020 interest payment obligations.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 – April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

On February 25, 2020, Grizzly Research published a report alleging, among other things, that the Company "has been drastically overstating its profitability in its US public filings, especially for 2018" and that Grizzly Research had "found multiple strong indications of past and current order ‘brushing,'" which are "essentially fake student enrollments to boost student count."

On this news, the price of GSX's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell $1.33, or nearly 3%, to close at $44.09 per share on February 25, 2020.

Then, on April 14, 2020, Citron Research issued a report entitled "GSX Techedu Inc – The Most Blatant Chinese Stock Fraud since 2011," alleging that the Company "is overstating revenue by up to 70% and should immediately halt trading and launch an internal investigation."

On this news, the price of GSX's ADSs fell $0.20 per share, or 0.64%, to close at $31.20 on April 14, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, GSX made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

