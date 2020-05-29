Landec Corporation Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50K Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors of Landec Corporation ("Landec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LNDC) to determine whether the Company may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On January 2, 2020, the Company disclosed , among other things, that it ". . . discovered and reported to U.S. regulators a compliance issue at its Yucatan Foods production facility in Guanajuato, Mexico. The conduct at issue began prior to Landec's acquisition of Yucatan Foods in December 2018 and relates to potential environmental and foreign corrupt practices act compliance matters associated with regulatory permitting at the facility."

