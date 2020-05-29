CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Leaps to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and Technology Executives

WESTPORT, Conn., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, has become the #1 producer of Virtual CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment - drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event - with 40+ Virtual Events scheduled through July 2020.

These 90-minute virtual summits are focused on the courageous leadership qualities that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis. The all-star casts that are assembled for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how they are working with the executive team to reimagine the business and the future of work as regional economies begin to open back up.

"When the world changed two months ago, we pivoted immediately to a virtual events model, recognizing that technology executives needed a way to stay connected with one another and share the lessons they've learned from leading through this crisis," says Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy's President and CEO. "Since March 12, we have drawn thousands of engaged technology leaders to our virtual events while our competitors have stood idly by. We will continue to draw on the feedback from our regional Advisory Boards and top technology executives who comprise the 400,000-strong HMG community to make our events more interactive and even better going forward."

HMG Strategy's next virtual event is the Chicago CIO Virtual Summit on Tuesday, June 2 at 1 p.m. CT. Top-tier CIOs and technology executives who will be speaking at the Chicago CIO Virtual Summit will include:

Waqas Akkawi , Global Chief Information Security Officer, SIRVA Worldwide

, Global Chief Information Security Officer, SIRVA Worldwide Gunjan Bhow, Global CDO, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Jim Fowler , CIO, Nationwide

, CIO, Nationwide Nir Gertner , Chief Security Strategist, CyberArk

, Chief Security Strategist, CyberArk Fred Kwong , CISO, Delta Dental Plans Association

, CISO, Delta Dental Plans Association Tony Leng , Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Partner, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Beverly Lieberman , President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates Rusty Patel , SVP & CIO, Tenneco

, SVP & CIO, Tenneco Mark Polansky , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry

, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Allison Radecki , CIO, Beam Suntory

, CIO, Beam Suntory Dharti Tripathy , National Board Member, Genesys Works

, National Board Member, Genesys Works Ed Wagoner, Executive Director and Global CIO, JLL

David Williams , President & CEO, Genesys Works

, President & CEO, Genesys Works Frank Yanan , SVP, BISO Consumer Banking, Bank of America

, SVP, BISO Consumer Banking, Bank of America Mike Zachman, CSO, Zebra Technologies

Sponsors for the Chicago Summit include Aryaka, CyberArk, Genesys Works, and SIM Chicago

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy's virtual summits:

"Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this."

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

"I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit," says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. "Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times."

"With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations."

-Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

"Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It's not too late to get started."

-Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

To learn more about the Chicago CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

Meanwhile, other upcoming HMG Live! events include the Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit on June 10. Top-tier technology executives and industry experts speaking at this event include:

Julia Anderson , Global CIO, Smithfield Foods

, Global CIO, Smithfield Foods Daniel Barchi , CIO, New York Presbyterian Hospital

, CIO, New York Presbyterian Hospital Matthew Beasley , Director, U.S. Head of Learning, Coaching & Diversity, NatWest Markets

, Director, U.S. Head of Learning, Coaching & Diversity, NatWest Markets Ursuline Foley , Board Member and Strategic Advisor

, Board Member and Strategic Advisor Sebastian Goodwin , VP of Cybersecurity, Nutanix

, VP of Cybersecurity, Nutanix Sami Laine , Director, Technology Strategy, Okta

, Director, Technology Strategy, Okta Bill Lapp , Customer Success & Architecture – Global Leader, Zscaler

, Customer Success & Architecture – Global Leader, Zscaler Quintin McGrath , Senior Managing Director: Technology Management & Enablement, Deloitte

, Senior Managing Director: Technology Management & Enablement, Deloitte Jim Panos , President F/W SIM Chapter and CIO, Central National-Gottesman

, President F/W SIM Chapter and CIO, Central National-Gottesman Colette Rubio , SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE

, SVP, Enterprise Technology, WWE Kirsten Wolberg, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, Docusign

Sponsors for the Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit include Nutanix, Okta, SIM Fairfield-Westchester and Zscaler

To learn more about the Greenwich CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral and UiPath.

"We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ strong HMG technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-focused research model," said Muller.

HMG Strategy's next webinar is sponsored by PagerDuty on June 4 on ‘Mastering Digital Operations Maturity in a Real-Time World.' This 45-minute webinar will focus on the need for IT executives to maintain and manage infrastructure and systems while rolling out enhancements and upgrades in near real-time to ensure that there's no impact on customers and to deliver seamless and consistent customer experiences.

To learn more about this webinar and to register for the event, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy's upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live!? Contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

