Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 29, 2020 2:00pm   Comments
RICHARDSON, Texas, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended April 4, 2020 after market close on Wednesday, June, 3, 2020, followed by a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The call can be accessed live on the Company's investor relations website at www.fossilgroup.com/investors and will also be archived for replay.

About Fossil Group, Inc.
Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Greany
The Blueshirt Group
(858) 523-1732
christine@blueshirtgroup.com 

