SEngine Precision Medicine Presented Data at ASCO 2020 on Clinical Validation of the CLIA Certified PARIS® Test, a Revolutionary Organoid Based Assay, to Personalize Cancer Treatments

SEATTLE, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine , a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and drug discovery by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived tumor-based organoids, today presented data on the predictive value of the PARIS® Test in its poster, "Predictive value of a CLIA-approved organoid based drug sensitivity test" (poster board #360), during the 2020 ASCO Virtual Meeting being held May 29 – 31, 2020.



The PARIS® Test is CLIA certified functional drug assay using tumor-derived organoids. By compiling assay results, the PARIS® Test generates an actionable report to oncologists as a tool for therapeutic decisions, ranking sensitivity to targeted, endocrine and chemotherapy agents. This poster presentation summarized the strong correlation between genomics and retrospective treatment outcomes and PARIS® Test drug sensitivity results based on an analysis of 240 patients, mostly in the metastatic solid tumor setting.

Investigators concluded that the PARIS® Test: Exhibits strong concordance with genomics by correlating drug sensitivity in samples that harbor actionable genomic anchors, including HER2+ / HER2 amplification, KRAS G12 mutations, CDKN2A/B loss, and PIKC3A mutations;

Increases "actionability" of genomics reports;

Identifies candidate therapies in patients with no known "druggable" biomarkers, and

demonstrates strong retrospective concordance with previous treatments.

Carla Grandori, MD, PhD, CEO of SEngine Precision Medicine, stated, "The data presented today at ASCO showed that our phenotypic organoid-based assay, the PARIS® Test, dramatically improves actionable results in comparison with genotypic testing alone by providing therapeutic choices for the majority of cases. Actionable test results identify drugs to which a patient's cancer is sensitive. The PARIS® Test provides valuable drug sensitivity data not yet explained by the current translation of DNA sequencing results."

Retrospective concordance between clinical outcomes of prior treatments and organoid drug sensitivity data demonstrated PARIS® Test accuracy. Treatments that resulted in clinical progression were evaluated for correlation with negative organoid drug responses, while treatments that resulted in clinical remission were evaluated for correlation with positive organoid drug responses. Results of the test showed a 92% correlation between organoid drug sensitivity and patient response to previous treatments. The poster concluded that the PARIS® Test demonstrates strong predictive value based on retrospective concordance and that future studies are proposed to evaluate the correlation between organoid drug sensitivity and prospective treatment response.

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Predictive value of a CLIA-approved organoid based drug sensitivity test.

Lead Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD

Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD

Poster Board #: 360

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

About the PARIS® Test

The PARIS® Test is based on the capability to propagate patient-specific cancer cells as organoids outside the body and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Organoids are cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body, which maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS test provides crucial information to the treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer diagnostics and therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived organoids grown ex-vivo utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with organoids, robotics, and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine's CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates predictive drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies leveraging its precision oncology platform.

Discover more at SengineMedicine.com