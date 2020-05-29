Ceramic Tiles Market Size Worth USD 82.83 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Enhanced Home Interiors to Prove Beneficial for the Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ceramic tiles market size is projected to reach USD 82.83 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the global construction industry will augur well for this market in the near future, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled "Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Application Area (Floor, Walls, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". According to a joint study published by Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives, construction output volume will grow by 85% as 2030 ends. In terms of value, the construction sector worldwide will be worth USD 15.5 trillion by 2030, with China, India, and the US leading the way, accounting for 57% of this rise.

The major reason for the growth of the construction sector in India and China will be speedy urbanization along with rising incomes. Ceramic tiles form a crucial component of home décor and as housing demand in emerging economies skyrockets the demand for ceramic tiles is likely to grow as well in the coming years.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



As per the report findings, the market value was USD 57.26 billion in 2018. The other highlights of the report include:

Bird's eye-view understanding of the industry trends and outlook;

Microscopic study of all market segments;

Comprehensive analysis of the market drivers and challenges; and

Thorough research into the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market.





Market Restraint

COVID-19 Pandemic to Impede Market Growth

The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has caused acute disruptions in economic activities of nations and the ceramic tiles market growth will inevitably suffer from the looming crisis. Fear of catching the infection has forced laborers in the construction industry to stay away from construction sites. For example, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) reported that at most sites, worker attendance is below 70%. The construction sector in India employs more than 8 million workers and their prolonged absence or refusal to work is set to gravely impact the economy, the CREDAI has further pointed out. In Europe, to take another example, the European International Contractors have stated that halting of production in China and Italy has choked supplies of construction materials, adding to the crisis created by the steep fall in demand for housing. Thus, at least for 2020, the prospects for the ceramic tiles market appear bleak.

Regional Analysis

High Consumption of Ceramic Tiles to Fuel the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is home to some of fastest growing economies, mainly India and China, where the pace of urbanization is at an all-time high, making it the largest consumer of home décor materials such as ceramic tiles in the world. To meet the demand for housing in urban areas, construction activities are being undertaken aggressively, which bodes well for the regional.

With a market size of USD 4.00 billion in 2018, North America is poised to lead the ceramic tiles market share in the forecast period, mainly because of the rising demand for energy-efficient construction materials. In Europe, the market is expected to be driven by the growing investment by consumers in renovation activities, especially in the residential sector.





Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Implementing Expansion Strategies

The market for ceramic tiles offers a plethora of expansion opportunities and major players are exploring avenues to broaden their business horizons. To that end, companies are launching new products and enhancing their market presence through new showrooms and projects. Some companies are taking to social media to sustain their brand presence among consumers during the on-going COVID-19 crisis.

Industry Developments:

May 2020: India-based Somany Ceramics initiated a novel campaign called #ZameenSeJudayEkSaath in an attempt to urge people to feed the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is designed to exhibit solidarity among diverse groups of people, despite the lockdown measures and social distancing norms.

August 2019: RAK Ceramics inaugurated its first flagship showroom in the UK to showcase the company's latest tiling and sanitary-ware products. Moreover, the company's latest innovation, RAK-Cloud, the designer sanitary-ware solution, will also be on display.



List of Players Covered in the Ceramic Tiles Market Research Report are:

Ceramic Industries Group

Grupo Celima Trebol

LASSELSBERGER Group

Vitromex USA, Inc.

Somany Ceramics

Dynasty Ceramic Public Company Limited

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior

SCG CERAMICS

White Horse Ceramic

Kale Group

PT Arwana Citramulia Tbk

Cersanit Group

RAK CERAMICS

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Ceramic Tiles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Area

Floor Walls Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use

Residential Non-Residential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!





