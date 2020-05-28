Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer and Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in June, including:
- Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: June 3, 2020
Time: 3:30 pm EDT
- Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: June 11, 2020
Time: 2:10 pm EDT
- BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
Date: June 23, 2020
Time: 4:00 pm EDT
Executive management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conferences.
To access the live webcast and archived recordings for each presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at www.investors.phathompharma.com. Recordings will be available for 30 days following each event.
About Phathom
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma.
