Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 28, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today that Terrie Curran, President and Chief Executive Officer and Azmi Nabulsi, M.D., Chief Operating Officer, will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences in June, including:

  • Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Date: June 3, 2020
    Time: 3:30 pm EDT

  • Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 
    Date: June 11, 2020
    Time: 2:10 pm EDT
  • BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
    Date: June 23, 2020
    Time: 4:00 pm EDT

Executive management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conferences.

To access the live webcast and archived recordings for each presentation, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at www.investors.phathompharma.com.  Recordings will be available for 30 days following each event.

About Phathom
Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at www.phathompharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/phathompharma.

CONTACTS

Media Contacts:
Joe Hand
1-877-742-8466
info@phathompharma.com

Nick Benedetto
1-877-742-8466
media@phathompharma.com

Investor Contact:
Patti Bank
Westwicke Partners
415-513-1284
patti.bank@westwicke.com

