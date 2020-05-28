BEDGEAR® Foundation Donates Tens of Thousands of Pillows and KN95 Masks to Hospitals, Nursing Homes and First Responders on the East Coast Amid the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm, donated tens of thousands of KN95 respirator masks and the brand's Performance® pillows to over a dozen hospitals, First Response teams and residential homes for individuals with disabilities along the East Coast. BEDGEAR®, the fast-growing Performance bedding company that has a focus on health and well-being, is headquartered on Long Island, New York, where BEDGEAR's CEO and founder, Eugene Alletto, also was raised.

BEDGEAR Foundation made donations to the following hospitals and organizations on Long Island, New York:

The BEDGEAR Foundation also made donations to the following hospitals and organizations:

BEDGEAR's Performance pillows were given to medical staff members who are working countless hours. BEDGEAR's breathable pillows include moisture-wicking fabric and keep air continuously flowing, allowing the body to keep dry and cool throughout the night. The Performance pillows ensure front-line heroes can maximize their rest and recovery time while they sleep.

BEDGEAR also donated 19% of all the brand's pillow sales from bedgear.com through the month of April to the BEDGEAR Foundation, helping with its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has helped tremendously with natural disaster recovery efforts, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as well as the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties.

For information about the BEDGEAR Foundation, please visit http://www.bedgearfoundation.org/.

Additional information at: bedgear.com| facebook.com/bedgear | Twitter: @bedgear | Instagram: @bedgear | linkedin.com/company/bedgear

About BEDGEAR® PERFORMANCE®

As the only brand of Performance®, BEDGEAR® launched in 2009 with professional-grade bedding products designed to help Olympians and other career athletes prioritize sleep as part of their training regimens. In 2011, the company introduced personalized fit pillows and mattresses to consumers, touting a proprietary fitting process for 100% of each individual's total sleep comfort, based on their sleep position and body frame. BEDGEAR is sought-after for their patented airflow layers, the world's first moisture management fabric technologies, and personalized fit components, which create a more awake population. The brand has stayed true to its roots, becoming the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams and more than 200 individual athletes and opinion leaders, including the New York Road Runners, hosts of the world's largest marathon, the TCS New York City Marathon. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR focuses their innovation on being additive to growing local community and maintaining strong specialty retailers. BEDGEAR's products are sold in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and have earned more than 190 U.S. and worldwide patents and trademark registrations and pending applications. This thriving international presence has empowered BEDGEAR to grow beyond borders to a global footprint from which they're fostering a vision of World Peace through commerce. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

Attachments

Jamie Shrewsbury BEDGEAR jshrewsbury@bedgear.com