Ritter Insurance Marketing Primes for National Growth through Alliance with Century Equity Partners

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Insurance Marketing ("Ritter"), a national leader in Medicare insurance sales, is announcing a new strategic partnership with Century Equity Partners ("Century"), a Boston-based private equity firm. This combines Ritter's industry-leading technology and agent service platform with Century's extensive experience in growth strategies to immediately elevate Ritter's value to insurance agents and agencies, both large and small.



"We're excited with the opportunities our partnership with Century will bring us," said Craig Ritter, President of Ritter Insurance Marketing. "Our entire business is built upon the success of our agents, agencies and the insurance companies we represent. We've grown to support 11,555 independent agents and more than 80 insurance companies. For our existing valued agents, we'll be enhancing their capabilities to grow their relationships and sales. For our agency relationships, we'll bring new ways to enhance their recruiting. Additionally, we will be actively looking for like-minded partners to take the next step forward with us through creative partnerships of all types. The Medicare world is evolving rapidly, and partnership is critical for mutual success."

Century will assist Ritter with its wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, their investment will help Ritter to create new ways to share the powerful benefits of their cutting-edge systems with independent agencies and FMO's.

Stephen Marquardt, managing director of Century Equity Partners said, "Ritter is second-to-none in their agent support, technology and product portfolio, which has helped them to become a respected leader in the senior health and life insurance space. The culture at Ritter speaks for itself, and we look forward to complementing their organic growth by equipping more agents with their innovative Medicare marketing and sales platform."

Under the terms of the transaction, Century acquired a minority interest in Ritter Insurance Marketing with the company's existing executive team maintaining their majority interest in the business.

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is a field marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance market. Based in Harrisburg, PA, Ritter has satellite offices in New York, NY; Omaha, NE; Scottsdale, AZ; and Nampa, ID. More than 220 full-time Ritter employees support the business of thousands of independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Its proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit www.ritterim.com .

About Century Equity Partners

Century Equity Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm that focuses on investing in companies operating across the insurance, asset and wealth management, specialty finance and banking services sectors. Century provides private equity to finance the expansion, recapitalization, or support the acquisition strategy of mid-market companies. For more information, visit www.cepfunds.com .

Craig Ritter

craig.ritter@ritterim.com

800-769-1847