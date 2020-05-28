Patent Issuance Allowed for Single-Use or Short-Term Nitric Oxide Delivery Device

﻿ ﻿SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc . (OTCQB:NUMD), a medical device company which investigates and develops applications and devices for nitric oxide delivery in the medical field, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has allowed the issuance of a patent for a single-use or short-term use nitric oxide inhaler.

This patent allowance will provide the Company the capability of providing individual nitric oxide treatment options in emergency situations, to be used in remote and rural areas that has the capability to rapidly deliver the prescribed dose of nitric oxide when serious and instantaneous use is needed.

Typically, nitric oxide delivery devices are large, electronically complex devices that are used primarily in neonatal intensive care units. The importance of nitric oxide as a treatment is well documented in literature but to date has not seen widespread use because of the bulky delivery equipment designed for hospital use and the high cost of the treatment.

Jeff Robins, Chief Executive Officer of Nu-Med Plus, stated, "This patent allowance is a significant achievement for our Company and can help open new patient markets. A readily available, small, disposable nitric oxide delivery device with no need for electricity to be used by emergency field personnel or available for use in remote regions and/or under the most critical times of need such as combat are currently untapped markets."

Patent attorney of record is Mr. Bao Tran of Tran & Associates.

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.

Founded in 2011, Nu-Med Plus, Inc. (or "the Company") is a medical device company principally engaged in the design, innovation, development, enhancement and commercialization of beginning, early, and selective later stage quality medical devices. The Company's immediate focus is on the development of Nitric Oxide delivery devices, including a hospital unit, a clinical unit to be used in doctors' offices and extended care facilities, a portable unit and a patent pending single use disposable unit. Nu-Med Plus' next-generation inhaled nitric oxide unit is currently available for use in research. The Utah-based medical device company is currently in the process of filing for FDA approval for their NMP-200 hospital nitric oxide delivery unit. For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete proposed private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

For more information on Nu-Med Plus, please contact Hanover International.

Hanover International, Inc.

Office: 760-564-7400