Syapse Announces $30M Financing to Advance the Use of Real-World Evidence

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse, today announced $30 million in new equity funding to accelerate the creation and use of real-world evidence in oncology. The financing was led by Revelation Alpine, LLC, with participation from existing investors including Amgen Ventures, Ascension Ventures, Intermountain Ventures, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Roche Finance Ltd, Safeguard Scientifics and Social Capital. Revelation Alpine's Managing Partner Zack Scott, MD will join the Syapse Board of Directors.



"Syapse has built one of the largest global networks of health systems, life sciences companies and regulators working collaboratively to advance the utility of real-world evidence in clinical and regulatory decision making," said Dr. Scott. "We are excited to join the elite group of investors supporting Syapse and look forward to working with the team to advance the company's mission of enabling healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it."

Syapse collaborates with life sciences companies to provide insights from real-world data through its portfolio of products to support research and product development, clinical trials patient matching, real-world evidence regulatory filings, and monitoring of commercially approved products. Syapse supports health systems with insights to support health systems' large-scale precision medicine programs through integrating the clinical, molecular, and outcomes data they need to make the most informed treatment decisions. These programs are supported by insights derived from the real-world data in the Syapse Learning Health Network and enable solutions such as clinical trial matching for targeted therapies, testing recommendations, and outcomes research.

"We are in an unprecedented time that has further highlighted the urgent need for new tools in the delivery of care to patients facing challenging and chronic health conditions, including cancer," said Steve Kalkanis, MD, CEO, Henry Ford Medical Group, "This financing is another step forward in support of our collaboration with Syapse to advance the use of real-world data and precision medicine in improving outcomes for patients."

"We are incredibly proud of the partnerships we have developed and are grateful for the support of our industry-leading investors who share in our vision of tapping into the power of real-world data to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new cancer therapies," said Ken Tarkoff, CEO, Syapse.

Last month, Syapse announced data from its research collaboration with the Office of Clinical Pharmacology (OCP) within the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), and Advocate Aurora Health were presented during the Clinical Plenary Session of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting. Titled, " Pneumonitis incidence in patients with non-small cell lung cancer treated with immunotherapy or chemotherapy in clinical trials and real-world data ," this study demonstrates how the Syapse Learning Health Network is advancing the development of real-world evidence in a number of important research areas, including safety outcomes.

Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to accelerate real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health Network, Syapse has built one of the world's largest networks dedicated to improving outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

