Liquidia to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2020 8:04pm   Comments
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products utilizing its proprietary PRINT® technology, today announced that Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30am Eastern time.

A link to the live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's corporate website, and will be archived for a minimum of 90 days.

About Liquidia

Liquidia is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products using its proprietary PRINT® technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. Currently, Liquidia is focused on the development of two product candidates for which it holds worldwide commercial rights: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations:
Jason Adair
Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy
919.328.4400
jason.adair@liquidia.com

 

