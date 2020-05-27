Northern California National Bank Announces New Board Member

CHICO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Northern California National Bank announces that John Nelsen, DDS has been selected as an independent director of the Bank.



"Dr. John Nelsen is an accomplished dentist and community leader with an award winning dental practice," said Todd Lewis, NCNB President/CEO. "We are very excited that he has joined our Board and we are confident that he will add great value to our Board of Directors and shareholders."

Dr. John attended Pacific Lutheran University and earned a BS in Biology and a minor in Chemistry. John attended dental school at Loma Linda University, where he met and later married Dr. Missy Nelsen. Nelsen Family Dentistry was formed in Chico, California in the year 2000 after their graduation. Dr. John excels in all aspects of dentistry, whether it is cosmetic veneers, crowns or implants. John is enthusiastically involved with their local church, school and community, and feels blessed to be raising their 3 boys in such a wonderful town.

Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated Bank serving the needs of businesses and individuals in Northern California since 2006. NCNB continues to grow its net income and asset base, while maintaining tremendous asset quality and strong capital.

Contact: Todd Lewis President/CEO Northern California National Bank (530) 899-4214



