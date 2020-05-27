Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stericycle to Present at Two Virtual Conferences in June

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) today announced that Cindy Miller, Chief Executive Officer; Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer; and Jennifer Koenig, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present at the two upcoming virtual conferences listed below and participate in investor calls.

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Monday, June 8, 2020

William Blair 40ᵗʰ Annual Growth Stock Conference
Wednesday, June 10, 2020

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012

ABOUT STERICYCLE

Stericycle, Inc., (NASDAQ:SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect people and brands, promote health and safeguard the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 18 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated medical waste management, secure information destruction, compliance, customer contact, and brand protection. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com