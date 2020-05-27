Market Overview

Moderna, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2020 2:26pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Moderna, Inc. ("Moderna") (NASDAQ:MRNA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a Lead Plaintiff. Click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. Lead Plaintiffs are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors. Lead plaintiffs do not bear any direct cost or expense of the case, and are eligible to receive a monetary award for participating in the case.

The investigation focuses on whether the company and its executives misled investors concerning the viability of the Moderna's lead drug candidate, a vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus. In addition, on May 27th, 2020, Statnews reported that five top executives of Moderna sold more than $89 million of stock this year, thereby directly benefiting from the allegedly misleading statements concerning the company's vaccine.

