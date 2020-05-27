E-Bike Market Size to Reach USD 46.04 Billion by 2026; Growing Inclination towards Energy-efficient Bikes to Favor Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global E-Bike Market is predicted to reach USD 46.04 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period. The growing acceptance of pedal-assist bikes can be a vital factor enabling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing R&D investment for the development of innovative e-bikes with longer battery life will propel the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Electric Bike (E-Bike) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Propulsion Type (Pedal Assist, Throttle), By Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, Nickle Metal Hydride, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 7.68 billion in 2018. The rising awareness about the benefits of e-bikes such as lightweight, low maintenance, and higher battery capacity will bolster the healthy growth of the market.



Market Driver:

Enormous Investment in Superior Lithium-Ion Battery to Aid Colossal Development

The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. The growing shift from lead-acid batteries owing to the high maintenance and shorter battery life will boost the adoption of lithium-ion batteries, which, in turn, will augur well for the market. The rising investment in advanced lithium-ion batteries by companies will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The strict regulations concerning carbon emissions will encourage the growth of the market.

The growing environmental concerns along with the rise in greenhouse gases will subsequently create business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The rising focus towards the development of environment-friendly vehicles by manufacturers will promote the healthy growth of the market. The government endorsement for the purchase of electric bikes will significantly foster the growth of the market. The surge in tax exemptions in the developing nations will further enhance the growth of the market.





Regional Analysis:

Rising Disposable Income to Support Expansion in Asia Pacific

The market Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising sales and production of e-bikes. China is the major producer of e-bikes in the world. The growth in the region is also attributed to the increasing disposable income of consumers in emerging nations such as India and China. The increasing adoption of e-bikes will positively influence growth in Asia Pacific.

Europe is predicted to hold the lion's share during the forecast period owing to the stringent emission norms imposed by governments in the region. The increasing development of technologically advanced e-bikes will enable speed expansion of the market. Similarly, the increasing concerns regarding carbon emission will foster the healthy growth of the market in Europe. North America is predicted to witness an exponential growth rate in the forthcoming years owing to the growing inclination towards e-bikes. The stringent emission laws will consequently spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



List of the Key Companies Covered in the E-Bike Market Research Report are:

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd



Energica Motor Company

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Accell Group N.V

Derby Cycle Holding Gmbh



Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd

Panasonic Corp



Bionx International Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

Prodeco Technologies LLC

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd



Trek Bicycle Corporation

SHIMANO INC.

Pedego Electric Bikes

Revolt Motors



Key Development:

March 2019: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd inaugurated a premium bike showroom in Mumbai, India.

March 2019: Pedego Electric Bikes released Pedego Patroller Electric Bikes in California. The bikes are aimed to benefit police, security, and fire personnel with its smart torque sensor technology as well as automatic pedal-assist system.



