Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2020
MONTREAL, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX:TCL) will release its second quarter 2020 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

   
  Q2 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
   
  Date Wednesday, June 10, 2020
  Time: 4:15 PM
  Dial-in numbers: 1-647-788-4922 or 1-877-223-4471
  Live audio webcast www.tc.tc/investors
     
  CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK 
     
  Availability dates: June 10 (7:30 PM) to June 25 (11:59 PM)
  Access telephone numbers: 1-416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367
  Access code: 9482058
     

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2020 fiscal year, for your information: 

   
  2020 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
     
  3rd quarter: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
  4th quarter: Thursday, December 10, 2020


Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
yan.lapointe@tc.tc

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
