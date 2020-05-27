ORIC Pharmaceuticals Announces Five Presentations at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that multiple poster presentations highlighting preclinical data from the company's glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist and CD73 inhibitor programs will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II being held June 22-24, 2020.



Details of the planned presentations are as follows:

ORIC-101 (GR Antagonist) Poster Presentations:

Title: ORIC-101 comprehensively inhibits glucocorticoid pathways to overcome therapeutic resistance in pan-cancer models

Date: June 22, 2020

Session: Mechanisms of Sensitivity and Resistance to Targeting Hormone Responsive Cancer

Abstract: 4120



Title: ORIC-101 overcomes resistance to diverse chemotherapeutics across cancer types

Date: June 22, 2020

Session: Mechanisms of Sensitivity and Resistance to Targeting Hormone Responsive Cancer

Abstract: 4121

Title: ORIC-101 overcomes glucocorticoid receptor-mediated chemoresistance in pancreatic cancer models

Date: June 22, 2020

Session: Mechanisms of Sensitivity and Resistance to Targeting Hormone Responsive Cancer

Abstract: 4123

ORIC-533 (CD73 Inhibitor) Poster Presentations:

Title: CD73 inhibition with a novel orally bioavailable small molecule blocks adenosine production and rescues T-cells activation

Date: June 22, 2020

Session: Tumor Induced Immune Suppression

Abstract: 1023

Title: An orally bioavailable inhibitor of CD73 reverts intratumoral immunosuppression and promotes anti-tumor responses

Date: June 22, 2020

Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2

Abstract: LB-115

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by O vercoming R esistance I n C ancer. ORIC's lead product candidate, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC-101 is currently in two separate Phase 1b trials of ORIC-101 in combination with (1) Xtandi (enzalutamide) in metastatic prostate cancer and (2) Abraxane (nab-paclitaxel) in advanced or metastatic solid tumors. ORIC's second product candidate, ORIC-533, is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, a key node in the adenosine pathway believed to play a central role in resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens. Beyond these two product candidates, ORIC is also developing multiple precision medicines targeting other hallmark cancer resistance mechanisms. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to http://oricpharma.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about ORIC as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ORIC's development plans; the ability of ORIC-101 to overcome resistance in cancer models; plans underlying ORIC-101 clinical trials and development; preclinical data and plans underlying ORIC-533; and the potential advantages of ORIC's product candidates. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon ORIC's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company; ORIC's ability to develop, initiate or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; changes in ORIC's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates; the potential for clinical trials of ORIC-101 or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on ORIC's operations, including clinical trials; ORIC's ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; ORIC's reliance on third parties, including contract manufacturers and contract research organizations; ORIC's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which ORIC operates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in ORIC's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 20, 2020, and ORIC's future reports to be filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ORIC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

