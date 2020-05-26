Westport Fuel Systems Awarded GASTEC Tender

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport Fuel Systems" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT, NASDAQ:WPRT) today announced that they have been awarded a competitive tender bid by the Egyptian International Gas Technology Company ("GASTEC") to supply 6,300 compressed natural gas ("CNG") sequential injection fuel systems into the growing Egyptian market in 2020.



"This tender is evidence of the quality and performance of BRC's sequential injection fuel system in a highly competitive market," said Massimiliano Fissore, Executive Vice President Transportation at Westport Fuel Systems. "We are pleased to be GASTEC's preferred partner to support the expansion of the CNG vehicle market in Egypt, one of the world's most promising alternative fuel markets."

GASTEC owns the largest network of CNG stations and conversion centers in Egypt. Among the six natural gas vehicle companies in Egypt, it is consistently ranked first in terms of gas sales by volume and the number of vehicles converted annually. In August 2019, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced an integrated action plan to expand the use of natural gas for transportation and to incentivize drivers to convert their vehicles with a goal to convert 50,000 cars annually.

