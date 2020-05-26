Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau Announces I-73/74 Visitors Centers Will Re-open In Seagrove
(Asheboro, N.C.), May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Amber Scarlett, Interim CEO of the Heart of North Carolina Visitor Bureau, says the visitor centers located on I-73/74 at Seagrove, N.C. will reopen on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:30 am. The I-73/74 Visitor Centers are staffed and operated by the Randolph County Tourism Development Authority which operates the Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau in cooperation with the N.C. Department of Transportation. The I-73/74 Visitor Centers were closed on March 18, 2020.
"We are ready to welcome the traveling public back into our area with an eye on safety," Amber Scarlett says. Visitors spent more than $153 million in Randolph County in 2018 on tourism, providing more than 1000 jobs across the county, according to "The Economic Impact of Travel on North Carolina Counties," a study prepared for Visit North Carolina by the U.S. Travel Association.
The destination is known as the home of the North Carolina Zoo; Seagrove, the Pottery Capital of the USA and Petty Family Attractions. Some destinations are open during Phase 2 in North Carolina; others are not. Call the visitor center at (800) 626-2672 before traveling to confirm openings. Some shops and businesses are open to the public now. Restaurants are providing varying degrees of service.
Scarlett invites travelers to explore with a spirit of flexibility and respect. "It will take all of us working together—the traveling public and our dedicated staff members—to make travel as safe and enjoyable as possible. None of us have done this before. There is no guidebook. We will make changes in real-time and as quickly as possible to meet the needs of our guests, our team and the travel partners and destinations we serve."
A Focus on Safety
Scarlett says her team has relied on guidance from the North Carolina Welcome Centers and research from tourism industry leaders to determine best practices for opening the visitor centers. New safety measures and guidelines will be in place at each location for the protection of visitors and staff members:
