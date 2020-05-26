Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates ServiceMaster for Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. ("ServiceMaster" or the "Company") (NYSE:SERV). A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased ServiceMaster common stock between February 26, 2016 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced disappointing preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2019, missing both revenue and earnings estimates according to the complaint. ServiceMaster also gave downward adjusted EBITDA guidance of $415 to $425 million, down from $435 to $445 million. The Company's press release attributed the disappointing results partly to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity," concentrated in Mobile, Alabama. ServiceMaster further indicated that the Company has known about this issue since 2018 when "the company initiated mitigating actions to limit [its] future exposure. . . ." Finally, ServiceMaster announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson from his role as President of Terminix Residential.

Following this news, ServiceMaster's stock price fell $11.44 per share, or 20.38%, to close at $44.70 per share on October 22, 2019.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than June 9, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

Donald R. Hall

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560

Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

Fax: (415) 772-4707

E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com