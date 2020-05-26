Devon Energy to Present at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) announced today that management will present at the J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



The presentation will be available to the public via webcast. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devon's home page at www.devonenergy.com on the date of the event. The presentation will include forward-looking information.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong corporate-level returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com and see our related Form 10-K.