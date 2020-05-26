Dye & Durham Acquires Atsource

TORONTO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dye & Durham Corporation ("Dye & Durham"), Canada's leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, announced today that it has acquired 100 percent of Atsource Solutions Inc.



Atsource Solutions Inc is a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions that are reshaping how Financial Institutions and Legal Professionals conduct business together. Their flagship paperless Mortgage Discharge product has revolutionized the process of paying out and discharging a mortgage.

"Atsource is a very complementary business to Dye & Durham. This is a strategic acquisition that allows us to expand our reach into the legal services and financial services market, extends our portfolio of SaaS software applications, and adds a successful company with many thousands of customers to our business," said Matthew Proud, President and CEO of Dye & Durham. "Moving forward we will be uniquely positioned to become the most comprehensive solution that links legal professionals and financial institutions in Canada."

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham is a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals, and financial institutions. The Company provides critical information services and workflow, which clients use to manage their process, information and regulatory requirements. With a commitment to innovation, the Company has operations in Canada and the United Kingdom and serves a large customer base of over 12,000 legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations. Additional information about Dye & Durham can be found at www.dyedurham.com .

For further information please contact:

Jeremy Fisher

Director of Product Management, Financial Institutions

Dye & Durham Corporation

T. + 1 416.407.6625

E. jeremy.fisher@dyedurham.com