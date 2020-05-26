Market Overview

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2020 10:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman
   
What: Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
When: Thursday, May 28, 2020
  10:00 AM ET
   
What: Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference
When: Thursday, June 4, 2020
  10:00 AM ET
   
Where: Ms. Friedman's presentations will be webcast at Nasdaq's Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(678) 504-6097
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

