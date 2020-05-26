Workday Executives to Present Virtually at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that it will have executives present virtually at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:



Leighanne Levensaler, chief marketing officer, and executive vice president of corporate strategy, Workday, will present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference on Monday, June 1, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here .

. Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here .

. Robynne Sisco, co-president and CFO, Workday, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here .

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

