Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workday Executives to Present Virtually at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it will have executives present virtually at three upcoming investor conferences. These include:

  • Leighanne Levensaler, chief marketing officer, and executive vice president of corporate strategy, Workday, will present at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Cloud Secular Winners Virtual Conference on Monday, June 1, at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.
  • Robynne Sisco, co-president and CFO, Workday, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time / 3:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

A replay of each presentation will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site for a minimum of 30 days after the conferences take place.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2020. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
+1 (925) 379-6000
justin.furby@workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
+1 (415) 828-3034
nina.oestlien@workday.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com