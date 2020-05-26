Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Biosight to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 26, 2020 8:30am   Comments
Share:

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosight Ltd., a pharmaceutical development company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, today announced that Dr. Ruth Ben Yakar, Chief Executive Officer of Biosight, will present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place from June 2-4, 2020. The company will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

Presentation Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 3
Time: 10 am EDT

About Biosight Ltd.
Biosight is a private Phase 2 clinical stage biotech company, developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders. Biosight's lead product, BST-236 (INN aspacytarabine), is an innovative proprietary anti-metabolite designed to enable high-dose chemotherapy with reduced systemic toxicity. BST-236 is currently being investigated as a single agent in a Phase 2b for first-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), following completion of a Phase 1/2a study which demonstrated tolerability with promising efficacy in the challenging population of AML patients unfit for standard of care chemotherapy. Future clinical studies expanded to additional hematological indications are planned to be initiated in 2020. For additional information, please visit www.biosight-pharma.com.

Contact:
Chuck Padala
646-627-839
LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com