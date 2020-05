Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 8.86 Billion by 2026; Rising Adoption of Smokeless Bullets to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small caliber ammunition market is anticipated to gain impetus from the ever-increasing usage of zinc and copper alloys for covering bullets. It not only enhances performance, but also provides jacket. Besides, the adoption of smokeless bullets has upsurged as they produce high pressure and temperatures, which, in turn, delivers more friction. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, "Small Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Caliber (223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 45 Auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 357 Magnum, 10 Gauge, 12 Gauge, 40 S&W, 20 Gauge, 22LR, 50 BMG, 6.5 Grendel, 7.62*39/54r, and Others), By Application (Commercial (Shooting Sports & Hunting, and Self-defense), Military & Homeland Security), By Bullet Type (Lead, Copper, Brass, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026 ." The report further states that the small caliber ammunition market size was USD 8.00 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 8.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.40% during the forecast period.





Global COVID-19 Impact:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To Get the Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on Small Caliber Ammunition Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795







This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the small caliber ammunition market trends, opportunities, and challenges?

How many companies are expected to lead the market in terms of revenue?

Which segment is set to dominate the market based on share?

What are the significant strategies adopted by key companies to intensify competition?

What are the growth drivers and hindrances that the market may come across in future?

Market Drivers

Rising Terrorist Activities Worldwide to Propel Growth

Rising demand for small caliber ammunition from military forces worldwide is a major factor that is likely to affect the market positively in the coming years. Apart from that, this type of ammunition is used for personal safety. Coupled with this, the rising terrorist activities occurring in many countries would contribute to the small caliber ammunition market growth in the coming years. Shotguns and handguns are mainly preferred by safety.

Therefore, these calibers are exhibiting exponential demand owing to the requirement of people for their revolvers and pistols. In many parts of the world, the increasing production of handguns, as well as rising export and import are skyrocketing demand. Additionally, increasing number of training courses and shooting competitions are likely to contribute to the growth. However, there are restrictions in the international trade of this type of ammunition because of the stringent norms put forward by many regulatory authorities.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795







Segment-

Ability to Remain Consistent will Drive Growth of the Copper Segment

Based on bullet type, the market is categorized into brass, copper, lead, and others. Out of these, the copper segment held 42% small caliber ammunition market share in 2018. It is likely to experience an astonishing growth in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to their possession of various advantages, such as lightweight, rapid expansion, and consistency. The lead segment would grow significantly owing to its usage in several applications, namely, shooting target points, shooting bottles or cans, self-defense, and hunting.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at Forefront Fueled by Rising Defense Expenditure

In terms of geography, the market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Amongst these, North America procured USD 4.40 billion small caliber ammunition market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising modernization of military programs taking place in the U.S. Army, as well as the rising expenditure on defense. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow considerably backed by the increasing investments in defense operations by many countries. Coupled with this, rising political conflicts and increasing terrorist activities would contribute to growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Bagging Contracts from Defense Sector to Gain Competitive Edge

The market consists of many renowned manufacturers that are currently aiming to gain new contracts and orders from the defense sector to provide them with state-of-the-art products. They are aiming to strengthen their positions in the market through these.



List of Key Small Caliber Ammunition Market Manufacturers include:

Aguila Ammunition

BAE Systems

Denel SOC Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Nammo AS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Olin Corporation

RAUG Group

Remington Arms Company, LLC.

Sellier & Ballot

Vista Outdoor, Inc.

Other prominent companies





Quick Buy - Small Caliber Ammunition Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102795







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Caliber

223 Remington 308 Winchester 9mm Luger 357 Magnum 40 S&W 45 Auto/ACP 380 ACP 10 Gauge 12 Gauge 20 Gauge 22LR 7.62*39/ 54r 50 BMG 6.5 Grendel Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Commercial

Shooting Sports & Hunting Self Defense Military & Homeland Security Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Bullet Type

Lead Copper Brass Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795







Major Industry Developments:

January 2020: Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it bagged a contract worth USD 144 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). It would enable the company to deliver small caliber ammunition to the Israeli Defense Forces. Its duration is five years.

February 2018: Olin Corporation was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to produce 7.62mm, 5.56mm, and 50 caliber ammunition cartridges. The total value of the contract is USD 51.1 million.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), and Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)), By Application (Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Defense), By Product Type (Small Vehicle, High-Capacity Electric Vehicle, Work-Class Vehicle), By Propulsion System (Electric System), By Payload (Camera, Sensors, Inertial Navigation System), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid, and Legged), By Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large, and Extremely Large), By Mode of Operation (Tethered, Teleoperated, and Autonomous), By System (Payload, Controller System, Navigation System), By Application (Military, Commercial, Law Enforcement, and Federal Law Enforcement) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand current competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs