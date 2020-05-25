MDxHealth's New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares

Press release Regulated information 25 May 2020 20:00 CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 25 May 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, that as a result of the capital increase that was announced on 27 April 2020 and completed on 15 May 2020 by means of an equity investment in the Company provided by MVM V LP and MVM GP (No.5) LP, funds managed by MVM Partners LLP (collectively "MVM"), the Company's share capital has increased from EUR 56,260,102.01 to EUR 68,998,734.95 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 70,528,525 to 90,691,449 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 20,162,924 new ordinary shares.

In addition to the outstanding shares, the total number of outstanding subscription rights at the moment of this press release amounts to 6,328,687 which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe to 6,328,687 new shares with voting rights in total.

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information: MDxHealth info@mdxhealth.com

Important information

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment