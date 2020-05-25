goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Michael Eubanks as Chief Information Officer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, today announced the appointment of Michael Eubanks as Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective June 15th, 2020.



Michael brings over 24 years of Information Technology leadership experience, from the LCBO, Canadian Tire Corporation and Best Buy International. In his most recent role at the LCBO, Michael has served as the SVP & CIO since 2014. His leadership over the Information Technology function led to numerous advancements in their technology, digital and Cloud strategy. Michael is credited with modernizing LCBO's technology platforms and making the shift to an omni-channel experience. Underpinning this evolution were major initiatives, such as the development and implementation of a cloud services platform through a commercial partnership with Shopify. Michael is a graduate of York University, has held numerous Board roles, and currently serves as a Director on the Board of Communitech, the innovation hub and start-up platform in Waterloo, Ontario.

"We are excited to welcome Michael to goeasy as our new CIO" said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and CEO, "He brings a breadth of technology leadership experience to the organization. As we look to implement a new cloud-based lending platform, improve the digital and mobile experience for our customers, and further leverage data to drive automation and analytics, Michael's expertise will help us deliver on the technology strategy needed to support a full suite, omni-channel financial services organization."

"With the addition of Hal Khouri as our new CFO in 2019, followed by Michael's appointment to lead our technology group, we continue to build the management strength needed to become the largest and best performing non-prime lender in Canada," Mr. Mullins concluded.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company's history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $4.2 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute's Canada's Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada and Habitat for Humanity.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY" and goeasy's convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY-DB". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. Visit www.goeasy.com .

For further information contact:

Jason Mullins

President & Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788