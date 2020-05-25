Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Reach USD 202.57 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Cloud-based Applications to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI market is set to gain momentum from the rising utilization of cloud-based services and applications worldwide. Also, the increasing adoption of connected devices would impact the market positively in the coming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the global AI market size stood at USD 20.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 202.57 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecast period.

Highlights of This Report:

Profiles of the prominent enterprises operating in the market.

Thorough analysis of the crucial strategies adopted by these enterprises to aid the client in understanding the competitive scenario of the market.

Elaborate research on the AI-based product positioning.

In-depth information regarding the emerging and current market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, and obstacles.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artificial-intelligence-market-100114







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-market-100114





Drivers & Restraints-



Rising Demand for Industrial Robots to Propel Growth

The rising demand for customized robots is a vital driver of the AI market growth. Numerous reputed organizations in the developed nations are presently engaging in the development and supply of industrial robots equipped with the AI technology. Japan and South Korea, for instance, supplied approximately 38,600 and 41,400 units of industrial robots in 2016, respectively. Also, in the same year, China provided almost 87,000 units across the globe. Apart from that, AI technology is mainly required in the retail sector for enhancing customer service. Coupled with this, the increasing usage of machine learning (M2P and M2M) would contribute to the market growth. However, the rising concerns regarding the unreliability of AI algorithms and data privacy may hamper the market growth.



Segment-



Natural Language Processing Segment to Dominate Owing to Its Usage in Various Applications

In terms of technology, the market is segregated into natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision, and others. Amongst these, the computer vision segment held 22.5% AI market share in 2018. This system helps in identifying and detecting patterns. It also synthesizes, analyses, and acquires realistic interactive interfaces. Then, it utilizes the ID tags to showcase pictures of associated items. The natural language processing segment currently accounts of the maximum share as it is adopted for a wide range of applications, such as Informational Retrieval (IR), speech processing, semantic disambiguation, text parsing, and machine translation.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artificial-intelligence-market-100114







Regional Analysis-

Rising Adoption of AI by Biopharma Companies to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2018, North America procured USD 9.72 billion revenue and is set to remain in the leading position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the ongoing technological advancements in the fields of natural language processing, machine learning, and analytical tools. Besides, the rising awareness programs regarding the benefits of AI tools and systems would propel growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably backed by the major contribution of China. The government of this country is planning to merge with Baidu to support the implementation of AI and develop a deep learning laboratory consisting of military, manufacturing, smart agriculture, and intelligent logistics. Apart from that, AI is being extensively adopted by a large number of biopharma companies in this region. Developed nations, such as Japan are investing hefty amounts of money in creating AI algorithms to analyze large volumes of data.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching New Products to Strengthen Position

The market is fragmented with various companies operating across the world. They are mainly focusing on investing huge sums to develop new products. Numerous start-ups are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions. Some of the others are considering the impact of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and are making novel solutions to help people in performing various tasks. Below are a couple of the recent industry developments:

May 2020 : Voicezen, a start-up based in Delhi, was successfully acquired by Bharti Airtel in an all-cash deal. The former specializes on conversational AI technologies. This deal would aid Airtel in gaining access to the former's technologies. The company is planning to deploy those technologies in multiple languages across its large consumer touch points.

: Voicezen, a start-up based in Delhi, was successfully acquired by Bharti Airtel in an all-cash deal. The former specializes on conversational AI technologies. This deal would aid Airtel in gaining access to the former's technologies. The company is planning to deploy those technologies in multiple languages across its large consumer touch points. May 2020: TCS iON unveiled its latest AI-based product called Remote Assessments. The company developed the product by keeping in mind the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the education system. It has impacted the examination schedules of universities, schools, and colleges worldwide. This new product would help in conducting exams efficiently and securely from the students' choice of location.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the AI service providers present in the global market. They are as follows:

Verint Systems Inc. (Next IT Corp)

Baidu

Alphabet (Google Inc.)

NVIDIA

Apple Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

IBM Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

IPsoft





Quick Buy – AI Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100114







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Offering (Value) Hardware Software Services By Technology (Value) Computer Vision Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Others By End Use Industry (Value) Healthcare Retail Advertising & Media BFSI Automotive & Transportation Government Manufacturing Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/artificial-intelligence-market-100114







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Home Automation Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Luxury, Mainstream, Managed, DIY Do It Yourself Home Automation System), Application (Safety and Security, Lighting, Entertainment, Heating, Ventilation and Air conditioning), Networking Technology (Wired & Wireless) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packed Goods, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services), By Technology (Voice Recognition, Speech Recognition), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By End-User (Healthcare, IT and Telecommunications, Automotive, BFSI, Government, Legal, Retail, Travel and Hospitality and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.