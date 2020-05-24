Permanent ceasefire for ending Afghanistan war is important for Taleam Systems, says AHMADZAI

OTTAWA, May 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last month, the Taliban and Afghani-U.S. government have stepped up their military operations in Afghanistan that left mostly civilians killed and injured contrary to the peace conditions that were agreed.



Taleam Systems, which provides computer services to hospitals and medical clinics in Canada, has been working on new technology but lack of enduring peace in Afghanistan is a problem for the business.

The longest war in Afghanistan will continue amid today's Eid celebrations and there are no plans for a long period of ceasefire, signals Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO of Taleam Systems. "No ceasefire plan has been called in Afghanistan so far to last longer than three days," says Ahmadzai.

The US war in Afghanistan which started in 2001 has not stopped to this day.

U.S. diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad visited Doha, Kabul and US for talks but no progress made so far regarding peace efforts in the war-torn country.

Ahmadzai questions the peace agreement whether that document mentions plans for a long period of ceasefire or not. He says, "Peace is the utmost desire of all Afghans – ordinary people don't want war."

Mike Pompeo also visited Afghanistan this year to stabilize relations between President Ashraf Ghani and Dr Abdullah which ultimately progressed towards the creation of a coalition government. Ahmadzai says, "It is this kind of pressure that would change the Afghan officials' attitudes and make more progress towards peace in Afghanistan."

Taleam Systems hopes to make its technology available to the wide market including Afghanistan sometime in June.

According to past media reports, the U.S. government withheld $1 billion from the Afghan government which pressured the coalition government to come together.

Ahmadzai says, "If there is no permanent ceasefire to achieve real and stable peace in Afghanistan, the Afghan people have the right to know that information."

Some other countries are stepping up for example, China, India, Pakistan and Russia. China which is a business country wants to export products to Afghanistan, signals Ahmadzai.

Russia is also seen stepping up to the plate. Ahmadzai says, "Russia has fought in the war in Afghanistan and now wants peace."

This is the world's longest war in Afghanistan which has been ongoing for the last 42 years.

The thousands of widows, orphans and children of war affected have no support. The many schools that were built were recently also destroyed in the war.

Ahmadzai concludes, "Afghanistan everlasting ceasefire plan is important, but the different political groups and countries are not in favour of peace – they benefit from the US war."

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai is the CEO of Taleam Systems which is a computer business based in Canada. Visit www.taleamsystems.com to learn more about the business.

Media contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai