Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held today:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|James Arthurs
|200,941,974
|94.96%
|10,672,770
|5.04%
|Jane Bird
|210,472,034
|99.46%
|1,142,710
|0.54%
|Laura A. Cillis
|210,663,383
|99.55%
|951,361
|0.45%
|Donald Demens
|202,476,325
|95.68%
|9,135,405
|4.32%
|Lee Doney
|198,544,446
|93.82%
|13,070,298
|6.18%
|Daniel Nocente
|210,764,892
|99.60%
|849,852
|0.40%
|Cheri Phyfer
|209,823,180
|99.15%
|1,788,550
|0.85%
|Michael T. Waites
|210,763,804
|99.60%
|850,940
|0.40%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 214,139,384, representing 57.07% of the Company's outstanding shares.
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from eight sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
For further information, please contact:
Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500