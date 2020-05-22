Maxim Group LLC Announces the Second Installment of Its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series to Be Hosted by M-Vest

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announces the second installment of its COVID-19 Virtual Conference Series to be hosted on M-Vest.com.



In this iteration of the M-Vest Infectious Disease Virtual Conference Series, panels involving 11 companies will focus on two key areas related to the ongoing pandemic; cell based therapies and testing.

Dr. McCarthy will lead discussions on recent developments in cell therapy for acute respiratory distress syndrome, or ARDS, a significant contributor to higher mortality in COVID-19. The second panel, entitled "Testing & Susceptibility – Clearing the Air", will focus on developments in diagnostics and its integral role in responding to the current pandemic.



Register for free to hear from executives representing 11 biotech/pharma companies in various stages of development, from early-stage to commercialization.

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Time: 10:00am – 2pm ET

Location: M-Vest.com

Panel Topics:

Cell therapy for ARDS - When Remdesivir is not enough

Testing & Susceptibility - Clearing the Air



