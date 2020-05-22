Checkpoint Therapeutics to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") (NASDAQ:CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that it will host the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") virtually due to public health concerns resulting from the coronavirus ("COVID-19") outbreak, and government-recommended and required limits on public gatherings. Holding the meeting online will also protect the health and safety of the Company's stockholders, directors and employees.



The Annual Meeting of Stockholders will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 4, 2020, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however, stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2020 will be able to vote and view the list of stockholders during the meeting through the online platform.

Investors can access the webcast /conference call and participate in the following ways:

Visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CKPT2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.



and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card, or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Log into the meeting platform beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020.



Vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. If you have already voted, no additional action is required.

A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination for any purpose germane to the Annual Meeting for ten days prior to the Annual Meeting. You may email Checkpoint at ir@checkpointtx.com to coordinate arrangements to view the stockholder list. The stockholder list will also be available during the Annual Meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CKPT2020 .

If you encounter any technical difficulties with the virtual meeting platform on the meeting day, a phone number for technical support will be provided on the meeting page at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CKPT2020 . Technical support will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time on June 4, 2020 and will remain available until the meeting has ended.

Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, Checkpoint urges stockholders to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. ("Checkpoint") is a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint is evaluating its lead antibody product candidate, cosibelimab, a potentially differentiated anti-PD-L1 antibody licensed from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in checkpoint therapy-naïve patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers, including a registration-enabling cohort in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma intended to support an initial Biologics License Application submission. In addition, Checkpoint is evaluating its lead small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agent, CK-101, a third-generation EGFR inhibitor, in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Checkpoint is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For more information, visit www.checkpointtx.com .

