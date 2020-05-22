Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market to Rise at 13.84% CAGR till 2027; Increasing Awareness Regarding Adverse Effects of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon capture and sequestration market size is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by the end of 2026. The presence of several large scale companies operating in numerous countries across the world will aid the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By End-Use (Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Dedicated Storage), By Source (Chemicals, Natural Gas Processing, Power Generation, Fertilizers Production, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 2 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Carbon capture and sequestration is a technology that can help reduce the overall carbon footprint across industrial manufacturing units and other systems that are associated with carbon emissions. The increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of carbon on the environment will lead to a wider product adoption across the world. Due to the properties of this product, companies are investing huge capital in the development of technologically advanced products with a view to bringing down the total carbon emission across the world. The presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The increasing carbon emissions, owing to the increasing adoption of vehicles and increasing manufacturing units, will lead to a wider product adoption in the coming years.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Company Mergers are a Growing Trend Among Major Companies

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will have the highest impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. In January 2019, Chevron announced that it has collaborated with Occidental Petroleum to invest in a new carbon capture and sequestration system. The company will be investing in Carbon Engineering's Direct Air Capture, an advanced carbon capture and sequestration. This will help develop DAC mechanisms, that will ultimately help trap atmospheric carbon dioxide. Chevron's latest collaboration with Occidental Petroleum will not just help the companies grow, but will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The report includes several other industry developments, similar to this and discusses their impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.





North America to Account for the Highest Share; Presence of Several Industrial Plants will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge as the dominant region in the coming years. The increasing number of industrial manufacturing plants has led to massive carbon emission across this region. As a result, there is a huge adoption of carbon capture and sequestration in several countries across this region. The strict regulations regarding carbon emissions and global warming will also lead to a wider product adoption. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1488.8 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in the Middle East and Africa will also witness considerable growth owing to the increasing oil and gas exploration activities.





List of Companies Profiled in the Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Research Report are:

ExxonMobil

Shell

NRG Energy

Fluor Corporation

Aker Solutions

Dakota Gasification Company

Chevron

Linde

Total

ADNOC Group

Equinor

BP

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

China National Petroleum Corporation



Industry Developments:



November 2018: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced that it will be expanding its carbon capture and sequestration facility from Shah gas plant or Habshan-Bab gas processing units.





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Carbon Capture and Sequestration Market Analysis (MTPA & US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source

Chemicals Natural Gas Processing Power Generation Fertilizers Production Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Dedicated Storage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!!!





