Property Management Market to Reach USD 23.63 billion by 2026; Rising Upgradation in Software Solutions to Bolster Growth, sates Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global property management market size is predicted to reach USD 23.63 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. The increasing investment in R&D by key players have a positive impact on the Property Management market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising upgradation in software with enhanced features to make the application easy and friendly for customers will spur business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Property Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End-User (Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 11.70 billion in 2018.

The Property Management market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Deep analysis about status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Property Management market products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Competitive Landscape:



Launch of Payments Platform by ManageCasa to Create Business Opportunities

ManageCasa, leading software management company announced the partnership with Stripe, a global leader in online payment processing to launch a new digital payments solution for the property management industry. This software will enable landlords and property managers to automate rent payments, other income charges and expense payments, and enjoy a fully-automated bookkeeping experience from end to end. The introduction of the innovative software can be a vital factor in bolstering the healthy growth of the market owing to the timely automated payments and other reminders, aiding in fully-automated process for payments. Furthermore, the CEO of ManageCasa, said in a statement, "Sending and receiving payments has always been a challenge in our industry, often requiring lots of time and effort on the part of both property managers and tenants to meet in person to get rent and bills paid, "sending and receiving payments has always been a challenge in our industry, often requiring lots of time and effort on the part of both property managers and tenants to meet in person to get rent and bills paid. He further added, "we're thrilled to provide an online solution that will allow payments to change hands securely in just a few clicks."



Regional Analysis:

Flourishing E-Commerce Industry to Spur Market Opportunities in North America

The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 4.31 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the surge in E-commerce. The rising investment by key players in Property Management will augment healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing middle-class population in China, India, and Indonesia. The booming logistics, retail and hotel industry will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the region. The growth in E-commerce and technological advancements will enable speedy growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Europe is predicted to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing focus of regional players towards advanced software.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Property Management Market are:



AppFolio, Inc.



Archibus, Inc.

CORELOGIC

Entrata, Inc.

iOFFICE

ManageCasa



