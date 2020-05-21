Market Overview

Equillium to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 21, 2020 4:07pm   Comments
LA JOLLA, Calif., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that Bruce Steel, Equillium's chief executive officer and Krishna Polu, M.D., chief medical officer, will present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Date:   Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Time:   1:30 PM Eastern Time | 10:30 AM Pacific Time
Location:   Virtual Webcast

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://ir.equilliumbio.com/. Replays will be available for 30 days following each webcast.

About Equillium

Equillium is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging deep understanding of immunobiology to develop novel products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders with high unmet medical need.

Equillium's initial product candidate, itolizumab (EQ001), is a clinical-stage, first-in-class monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases. Itolizumab is a clinically-validated therapeutic that has demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Equillium acquired rights to itolizumab through an exclusive partnership with Biocon Limited. Equillium believes that itolizumab has the potential to be a best-in-class disease modifying therapeutic and is advancing itolizumab into clinical development in the following severe immuno-inflammatory disorders: uncontrolled asthma, acute graft-versus-host disease, and lupus nephritis. For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact
+1-858-412-5302
ir@equilliumbio.com

Media Contact
Cammy Duong
Canale Communications
+1-619-849-5389
cammy@canalecomm.com

